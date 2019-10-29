TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday night to authorize its attorney to write a letter to the state comptroller demanding the county revenue commissioner release funds owed to the county.
Revenue Commissioner John Allen said Tuesday the county would be getting its money shortly, but he was using his discretion to release the funds quarterly instead of monthly.
County Administrator Pat Lyle told the commission Monday evening the county had received no money from the revenue commissioner since July.
“Last year, several payments were late because of a software transition,” she explained. “But this year, the cities, the state and the school boards have all been getting their checks, but we have not.”
Said Commissioner Greg Atkinson, “So our revenue commissioner is being passive aggressive.”
Lyle said the county is short almost $400,000 in remittances so far this year. In a memo to the council, Lyle wrote, “The revenue commissioner collected motor vehicle ad valorem tax, sales tax on certain vehicle and boat sales, and various fees each month.
“Historically, monthly amounts collected and remitted to the county have been very similar year over year, with slight increases from prior years. Remittances in the county were routine and predictable until June 2018, when the county began to experience long delays in receiving money from the revenue commissioner.
“Thus, I’ve used the fiscal year 2017 as an example of collections that we would normally expect between the months of July through October of each year.”
Those figures, plus license fees, come to about $400,000. The money would go into the county General Fund and the Road Construction Fund.
“In estimating the amount owed to the county currently, I used the fiscal year 2018,” Lyle wrote. “For that year, however, payments were also not made timely to the county by the revenue commissioner, with little to no explanation for the delays.
“That is when the Commission Office began hearing that the revenue commissioner bank accounts were overdrawn. The commission later obtained confirmation that the revenue commissioner had substantially overdrawn one or more bank accounts for extended periods of time.
“At the time, the office did not employ anyone with any formal accounting education or experience—other than what they got related to their current employment in the Revenue Commissioner’s Office.
“Bank statements were not being reconciled, and reports received by the commission were incorrect. In response, the commission agreed to provide the revenue commissioner with an outside accountant to catch up and perform the monthly bank reconciliations.”
Allen refused the services of the accountant the commission hired and has not hired one on his own so far.
“The commission also provided the revenue commissioner with a new, professional (degreed) accountant position and increased the minimum qualifications,” Lyle wrote, “and essentially changed the title for two ‘accounting techs’ to work under the direction of the degreed, chief accountant. This was in April.
“Since that time, the positions have been advertised, and no one has been hired. At the time, there was an employee with the title of Accountant 1, a position which required only a high school education and GED. It was abolished and replaced with an accounting tech position, which required some college accounting courses and substantial previous experience.
“At the revenue commissioner’s request, the qualifications for accounting tech were amended to allow for ‘any equivalent combination of relevant education and experience.’ Since no move had been made to fill the new positions, at the Aug. 12 meeting, the commission asked the revenue commissioner to provide his decision whether to move his existing employee, serving in the abolished position of ‘Accountant 1,’ to an ‘accounting tech’ position.
“At that time, he informed the commission that he disagreed with the new job descriptions and stated several times that there would be no remittances made by his office.”
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said he had emailed Allen around 4 p.m. asking him to attend a commission work session Monday but had gotten no response. Commissioner Jackie Swinford said he had gotten a message around 4:45 p.m. from Steve Mahaffey saying Allen would not be attending the meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, Swinford said the county could file suit against the revenue commissioner and ask the court for a writ of mandamus, an order from a judge commanding a public official to perform his duties, but that would cost money.
“Then we should give the attorney the authority to do whatever is necessary,” Atkinson said. “We’ve tried to do what’s right here, but we’ve basically had no communication from (the revenue commissioner) at all.”
Lyle recommended having the attorney draft a letter to the state comptroller instead; all five of the commissioners said they would be more than willing to sign the document.
Allen responds
Allen said Tuesday he was not withholding the county’s remittances.
“I have the discretion to send the remittances monthly, quarterly or yearly. It’s up to us,” he said. “We have to get the state their money by the 20th of the month, but the others are up to us.”
The county should be getting payments for the past quarter in the next two to three weeks, he said.
He also disputed the characterization of some of his remarks during the Aug. 12 work session as threats to withhold funding.
“I didn’t say anything about withholding,” he said. “I said we could be left without the ability to collect and remit, and that the new job positions could violate my internal controls. It would throw them out the window. There have to be checks and balances. I can’t take payments, and not all employees can write checks.”
“It’s not a big deal. I just don’t have the staff and the capabilities for everything I need to do. It would be nice to have a bigger office with 100 folks in it.
“We’re going to bring in an outside accountant and we’re working on getting other spots filled … I’ve met with the state revenue commission and comptrollers, and I’m doing what they recommend.”
The tape
Unusually, the Aug. 12 work session was recorded, including a nearly 20-minute discussion between Allen, Mahaffey, Lyle and the commission regarding the new job descriptions and the hiring of an outside certified public accountant to take over the bank reconciliations. This discussion included the employee in the abolished position.
“If this person is cut out or let go or you bump her down or do this and that, yeah, she’ll be able to count the money and make the deposit today, but we’re not going to remit,” Allen says on recording. “And to get somebody back in here, I’ve talked to the (state) revenue commissioner about that.”
At a later point, he says, “We can send remissions, we can send refunds to the taxpayers, or we can stop everything and do bank reconciliations.”
Replied Commissioner Tony Haynes, “Then why don’t you do that.”
When Allen said he intended to, Haynes responded “Then why haven’t you done it? It’s been three months.”
“I’m waiting on you all,” Allen said. “I don’t agree with the job descriptions because they mess up my internal controls.”
When Swinford said (on the tape) he heard Allen say he would stop remittances, he stated, “That’s where we get our money to operate” and asked Allen what he wanted from the commission.
Allen said he wanted the employee in the abolished position to stay where she was and to outsource bank reconciliations. Cunningham and Haynes both said to get them quotes for the outsourcing and that would happen.
Mahaffey, who is not an employee of the county or the state in any capacity, said on the tape, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. You don’t need an accountant. You just need to let John run his office the way it is under his job description.”