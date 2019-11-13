TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County Revenue Commissioner John Allen addressed the County Commission regarding personnel issues during the panel’s regular meeting Wednesday night, and although some of the long-running issues between Allen and the commission were resolved, others were not.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the commission voted 3-0 to approve Allen’s request to promote two clerks into bookkeeping positions, one in property tax appraisal and the other to vehicle tax, and to hire two new employees to replace these two. His request to the commission was based on recommendations from state auditors, he said.
Commissioner Greg Atkinson was not present for the meeting, and Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham abstained from voting because he was confused by what Allen was requesting.
Allen also presented a contract from Edgar & Associates in Anniston, an accounting firm Allen initially said would be hired to handle bank reconciliations going back to the beginning of his term in February 2018 to present, at a rate of $60 per hour, with an estimated 150 to 250 hours needed to get caught up. The firm would also perform monthly random drawer audits once the reconciliation process was complete.
Earlier this year, the commission revamped several job descriptions in the Revenue Department and created a position for an accountant to supervise the other clerks and bookkeepers.
Allen said he still believed the accounting position was not necessary, that any discrepancies could be reported to him or one of his deputies. He also said the outside CPA from Edgar & Associates would be able to check over ledger entries, deposits and disbursements.
County Administrator Pat Lyle pointed out that these other duties were not listed in the contract presented Wednesday, which only covered bank reconciliations and drawer audits, and that a revised contract covering broader oversight would be much more expensive than what Allen was proposing.
The commission had previously hired an outside CPA to handle bank reconciliations in the Revenue Department, but Allen had refused to work with the individual the commission had hired. The commissioners present Wednesday said they were still receptive to the idea of hiring a CPA, but agreed that Allen would have to have the contract revised and present them with a truer picture of the overall cost.
He later clarified that the daily deposits would be checked by his staff, with monthly checks done by the outside auditor.
“As long as we get our money on time and if everything works, I’m fine with it,” Commissioner Tony Haynes said. “If it works, great, if not, we’ll try something else.”
Allen will present a revised contract when the commission meets again.
At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, Allen also told the commission he had called in the state Examiners of Public Accounts and the state Department of Revenue to clear up several anomalies that he had become aware of, and that he was “fine with them being here.”
He also said he had received numerous complaints from residents who had purchased property at auction who were still owed excess bid funds from the commission.
Cunningham said he had received no such complaints, and that in fact, the commission had been approving these payments, including at least two or three substantial payments listed in the expenditures approved Wednesday night.
After the meeting, Allen said he would have a prepared statement addressing various discrepancies in the near future.
Background
Allen’s claim that he had called in the state examiners and Department of Revenue may also be suspect, based on correspondence between the state finance agency and the commission, which was released to The Daily Home on Wednesday.
In August, Allen and the commissioners had another argument over personnel, which ended with Allen saying he might not be able to make disbursements to the county in a timely fashion.
Lyle and the commissioners essentially interpreted this as a threat, particularly when no disbursements were made to the county from vehicle taxes and licensing from July forward.
In late October, the commission had its attorney write a letter to the state comptroller saying that disbursements were being withheld from the county in violation of the law. Allen told The Daily Home at the time that he was using his discretion to make disbursements to the county on a quarterly basis, rather than monthly.
“We requested that the revenue commissioner come to our meeting Oct. 28 to answer questions, however, he declined to appear before the commission,” the letter to the comptroller says. “The questions stemmed statements made by the revenue commissioner in our Aug. 12, 2019, commission meeting to the effect that he would intentionally withhold tax funds from the county. It is our understanding that the revenue commissioner has made monthly payments to the state, cities and schools during the same period.”
The letter goes on to say, “Since the revenue commissioner has failed to pay the taxes, interest and penalties within 10 days after same are due on multiple occasions since June of 2018, we feel that this pattern poses a serious threat to the financial health and security of our county. We therefore request that you immediately notify the Chief Examiner of Public Accounts and the revenue commissioner’s bondsman so that the required action … can be taken.” A copy of the bond was attached as well.
The documents provided by the commission also contained copies of two letters from State Comptroller Kathleen Baxter, both dated Nov. 5. One was addressed to the chief examiner, the other to Travelers Casualty and Surety Company of America.
The former cites a state law that says the comptroller must provide notice when “payment of taxes, interest and penalties are not made within 10 days after same is due … The comptroller shall immediately notify the chief examiner, who shall forthwith cause the books of the official to be examined.”
The letter to Travelers cites a state law that says the bondsman may, “within 30 days from date of notice from the comptroller, withdraw from further responsibility as such bondsmen by giving 15 days notice by certified or registered mail to the tax collector, the probate judge of the county and the comptroller, but such bondsman shall not be relieved of any responsibility with respect to the tax collector arising during the time they are on his bond.
“When the bondsman on a tax collector’s bond serve notice of their desire to withdraw from the responsibility as such bondsman as herein provided, it shall be the duty of the tax collector to make, on or before the withdrawal date of his then bondsman, a new bond in an amount, and with such surety as may be required by law.
“Upon failure of the tax collector to make such new bond, the comptroller shall notify the governor that vacancy exists in the office of tax collector of the county, and the governor shall appoint a tax collector to serve the remainder of the term for which the former tax collector was elected or appointed to serve.”
Any responses from either the state auditors or the insurance company would not have been addressed to the commission and were not included in the documents released Wednesday.
The office of revenue commissioner of Talladega County was created by the state Legislature in 1983. The local law did away with the offices of tax assessor and tax collector and combined them into the office of revenue commissioner.
Further coverage of Wednesday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.