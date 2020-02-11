Talladega commission opens bids for Lower Bon Air project

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Commission during their regular meeting Monday opened two sealed bids for the Lower Bon Air Industrial Access Project.
As is the commission’s standard practice, the bids were tabled to give County Engineer Shannon Robbins time to examine them and make sure all specifications are met and all bonding information is included.
The bids came from APAC Mid-South and McCartney/Vulcan, with the former coming in considerably lower than the latter.
The commission first approved the project in 2018, at the request of the American Metals Group in Childersburg. It will involve resurfacing and adding a right turn lane to Lower Bon Air Road, a right turn lane on U.S. 280 West and an acceleration lane on U.S. 28 East.
There will also be a traffic light set at the intersection of 280 and Lower Bon Air Road, according to the documents approved last year. The entire project is expected to cover about half a mile and, according to the bid specifications, should take about 60 days to complete.
The county’s expenses will be reimbursed by the state Department of Transportation, although the county is responsible for the costs of acquiring rights of way, relocating utilities, surveying, designing and preliminary engineering. Gonzalez-Strength was hired as construction engineers for the project in December.
American Metals Group manufactures cold drawn steel bars for use in the auto, construction and energy industries. The plant employs more than 70 people. Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller told the commission in 2018 that the plant hoped to eventually employ 130 people.
Also Monday, the commission:
Reappointed Ada Hamilton, Charles Bonner and Louis Zook to the Talladega County Department of Human Resources Advisory Board. The new terms will run through 2026;
Approved an amendment to a March resolution surplussing county property and letting Robbins have it auctioned off;
Approved the annual agreement with the Coosa Valley Resource Conservation and Development Council to participate in the 2020-21 Watershed Structure Improvement Program on the same terms as last year;
Approved a $225,000 budget amendment to allow Robbins to purchase needed mowing equipment;
Approved a conference request for the county coroner to attend an annual meeting, as budgeted;
Authorized Robbins to clean up a public right of way on Oakdale Road that had been declared a nuisance by the county Health Department;
Authorized Delta Computer Systems to conduct training in the Revenue Office;
Announced county offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 18, for Presidents Day; and
Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, Feb. 24.