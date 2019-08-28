TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission approved the 2020 county transportation plan and map Monday night.
The plan is the first under the recently passed Rebuild Alabama Act, which also includes the state’s first gas tax increase in 27 years.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the act requires the county to establish two new funds: the County Rebuild Alabama Fund and the Federal Aid Exchange Fund.
According to a sheet Lyle provided, “Beginning Oct. 1, 2019, counties will receive $400,000 in lieu of the annual federal aid funding previously allocated by (the Alabama Department of Transportation) ($533,000 per county per year).”
Lyle explained that counties are also eligible to have the salaries of their engineers and assistant engineers reimbursed through the state gas tax fund, to balance out the lower amount coming directly to the counties.
Lyle said the County Rebuild Alabama Fund will get about $1.2 million in the coming year. That money will be from the state, and at least half of the projects funded from there must be bid.
According to a presentation from County Engineer Shannon Robbins, the CRAF funds will go to repave four stretches of Stemley Road and 4.88 miles of Goodwater Highway.
The Federal Aid Exchange Fund funds, which come from the federal government via the state, will be used for 5.5 miles of Oakdale Road and the replacement of a bridge over Dry Creek on Berney Station Road. The latter project will use leftover federal funds, as required, according to Lyle.
A map of these projects is available on the Talladega County Web site, www.talladegacountyal.org.
The Stemley Road project, Robbins said, will involve a process knowns as scrub sealing that will involve sealing cracks in the road. He described the process as similar to paving a parking lot, “but on steroids.”
Further coverage of Monday’s commission meeting will appear in a future edition of The Daily Home.