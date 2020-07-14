Talladega commission OKs tax abatement for $43.6M expansion at Honda plant

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted 4-0 Monday to approve a tax abatement for a $43.6 million project at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama.
Commissioner Malley Limbaugh was absent.
According to Alan Cope from Honda’s legal department, the abatement approved Monday represents phase two of a 50,000 square foot expansion project. The commission approved a $54.8 million abatement for phase one in July 2018, he said.
Phase one involved a major expansion of line two at the plant in Lincoln. The second phase will involve updating and installing new equipment “geared for producing new models using new technology,” Cope said.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said the new project would also eventually create new jobs at the site.
According to paperwork submitted with the abatement proposal, Honda said the county would also benefit through the continued location of the plant in Alabama and in Talladega County, and through “economic impact, increased tax revenues and other benefits.”
Taxes earmarked for education are not included in the abatement. State and local non-educational property taxes, sales and use taxes, and recording taxes related to the project will be waived for the next 10 years, however.
Abated property taxes are estimated at $113,360, while construction related transaction taxes are estimated at $872,000. Since this is phase two, there are not expected to be any recording taxes.
According to the papers filed with the county, work on the project is scheduled to begin this week and to be complete by June 2022.
Also Monday, the commission:
Discussed relocating the polling places for Bon Air, Winterboro and Fayetteville for the general election in November but did not take any immediate action. All three changes are likely to be voted on when the commission meets again in two weeks;
Approved a $617 payment to Shoot First Video Service for the official portraits of former Probate Judges Dell Hill and Billy Atkinson, which will hang in the commission chamber in the county courthouse, by a vote of 3-0, with Cunningham abstaining “because of some problems with the process.”
Approved a $50,000 contract with the Alabama Department of Transportation for a state Public Road and Bridge Funding Project. According to County Engineer Shannon Robbins, there is no local match required. The money will be added to the county’s current paving project;
Approved a $10,540 contract with Pinnacle Networx for a video conferencing system in the district courtroom in Sylacauga;
Authorized Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore to seek out contract security officers for the judicial building and Sylacauga annex during the COVID-19 pandemic. School resource officers had been providing courthouse security but will not be available when school starts again. According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the Sheriff’s Office would be reimbursed with CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding;
Tabled the nomination of a county representative to the Alabama County Commission Association’s Legislative Committee for the coming year;
Approved the hiring of a new chief accountant in the Revenue Office and two new laborers in the Road Department by a vote of 3-0, with Cunningham abstaining because one of the new hires is related to him;
Announced there would be a community cleanup in Oak Grove on Saturday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.;
Announced the Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday would be this weekend;
Discussed, but took no action on, putting up permanent Plexiglass barriers for employees dealing with the public in the courthouse; and
Announced the next commission meeting will be July 27.