Talladega commission OKs emergency move of Eastaboga polling place

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted 4-0 Wednesday to approve an emergency relocation of the Eastaboga polling place.
Residents of that community will now cast their ballots at the Life Center of the Eastaboga Baptist Church.
Commissioner Jackie Swinford was not present for the meeting, but according to County Administrator Pat Lyle, he would have had to abstain anyway because he is a candidate in a race that will be voted on there.
According to Probate Judge Randy Jinks, the old polling station, near the corner of John N. Willis Avenue and U.S. 78 behind the Mapco station, was too small for any kind of effective social distancing, and in any case, has issues complying with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
It is not unique in these respects, he said, but the pastor of the church contacted him about moving there.
“We’re able to move this one because we have a place to move it to,” Jinks said.
Normally, the commission would have to approve a change to a poll location at least 90 days before the election, but in this case, the county could declare an emergency in order to avoid the deadline.
The runoff election for county races and U.S. Senate will be in July.
During the same meeting, the commission also approved an application for reimbursement for election expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jinks said he checked with SERVPRO about cleaning and sanitizing the polling places, but this will likely be prohibitively expensive. The money can be used to purchase masks, gloves, sanitary wipes and hand sanitizer for both poll workers and voters, however.
Also Wednesday, the commission:
Heard Revenue Commissioner Cindy Pennington announce the “walk-thru” window at the courthouse in Talladega will open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon for license tag renewals only. Lines for tag renewals have been long at all locations that are open, with employees staying on for an hour and a half after regular business hours on the first day;
Heard Pennington report her office will hold an online tax lien sale June 2;
Heard Lyle encourage people with business at the courthouse to set up appointments via text message;
Reappointed Jimmy Chastain, Oscar Barclay and Eric Richardson to the Central Talladega Water Authority for four-year terms;
Tabled the 2020 operations plans for the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency;
Authorized Chairman Kelvin Cunningham to sign a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding the county’s flood prevention program;
Approved an agreement between the county and the state Department of Transportation to resurface Oakdale Road for an estimated $1.1 million; and
Announced the next commission meeting would be Monday, June 8, with a work session at 5 p.m. and a full meeting at 6.