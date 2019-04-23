TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Commission on Monday unanimously approved a working agreement with the city of Talladega for the municipal election slated for Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The agreement notes the city will pay the county for various election fees, including a $100 processing fee, a $25 fee for the transmittal of voter list by email, $25 for the transmittal of votes by CD, $10-$100 for a paper list (depending on the number of voters), $50 for a binding central roster and $25 for binding ward rosters.
“The county will provide the voting machines for the election,” Talladega County Commission Chair Kelvin Cunningham said. “The city will be responsible for hiring the poll workers.”
This summer, Talladega residents will head to the polls and vote for mayor, City Council and City Board of Education. All five seats on both the council and BOE will be up for election.
Candidates must declare their candidacy and file their qualification paperwork with the Talladega City Clerk’s Office during regular business hours between July 3 and July 16.
In races where no one candidate gets a majority of the vote, the top two candidates will meet in a runoff Oct. 8.
The winners will be sworn in Nov. 4.
In other business, the commission:
Approved to surplus a 1999 Jeep Cherokee and a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, both for the Sheriff’s Office, which were no longer being used;
Approved a request for IT employee Beverly Reynolds to attend a United States Department of Agriculture broadband conference;
Approved two labor hires for the Road Department;
Approved a catastrophic leave request for a Sheriff’s Office employee;
Approved expenditures in the amount of $444,555.78; and
Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, May 13, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior at 5.
-- Home staff writer Chris Norwood contributed to this story.