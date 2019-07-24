TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Commission during their meeting Monday night unanimously approved three items regarding 911 towers that are shared between Talladega and Calhoun counties.
The commission and the Calhoun County E911 Board appeared to have reached an impasse regarding the lease agreement for equipment on towers in Talladega County that serve the city of Oxford. According to Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle, the lease agreement approved Monday is with the city of Oxford rather than with the Calhoun E911 Board. Oxford will sublet to the board.
Talladega and Calhoun counties had been part of the same core 911 system, but earlier this year, the Talladega County Commission decided to switch over to the Birmingham area core, which would provide updated equipment and improved interoperability.
The break was largely prompted by Calhoun County declining a state request to update its emergency communication equipment and “go out on their own,” Lyle explained earlier this month.
The changeover from Calhoun County to Birmingham has not happened. During their previous meeting, commissioners spent about 15 minutes in executive session with attorney Barry Vaughn and, upon returning from the executive session, authorized Vaughn to write a letter to Motorola asking that the transition begin.
During the same meeting, the commission discussed an agreement with Calhoun County regarding the shared tower equipment for five years, with an option to renew for five-year increments after that. The rent would be $4,250 per year for the first five years, then climb to $8,500 per year, which Lyle said is the standard rate for the all the other entities that lease space on county cell towers.
A binding arbitration requirement favored by Calhoun County E9ll was the last sticking point. That requirement was not well-received by any of the Talladega commissioners or by Lyle or Vaughn.
In addition to the lease agreement with Oxford, the other items approved Monday included a transfer of the deed for all of the land underneath the tower in Renfroe to the commission and a memorandum of understanding with the Calhoun County E911 Board regarding the role of Oxford as middleman.
All three action items were approved without controversy after being added to the agenda at the start of Monday’s meeting. None of them appeared on the previously published version of the agenda, but the amendments were also approved without controversy.