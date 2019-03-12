TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Members of the Talladega County Commission during their meeting Monday voted 4-0 to enter into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace and install guardrails on bridges at six different sites.
“This is something ALDOT is conducting through its High Risk Rural Roads Program, which emphasizes improving safety to rural roads,” Talladega County Engineer Shannon Robbins said.
The approved bridges include Curry Station Road over Cheaha Creek, Curry Station Road over Choccolocco Creek, Jackson Trace Road over Choccolocco Creek, Allison Mill Road over Talladega Creek, Plantersville Road over Talladega Creek and Bon Air Road over Griffin Branch.
“Some of these sites will receive new guardrails, and others will receive other safety installments and improvements to the current guardrails in place,” Robbins said. “We submitted information to ALDOT about six months ago. They recently got back with us with a list of recommended sites. We selected these six based on their condition and traffic volume.”
Robins saidthe estimated cost for the project is $282,006.
He added ALDOT will fund 90 percent of the total costs, with the county paying the remaining 10 percent.
Robbins noted the project is expected to be let to bid through ALDOT by this fall.
“We hope to have construction started by this time next year,” he said.
Robbins added no major traffic concerns are expected with construction.
“We plan to address other sites in the future through the High Risk Rural Roads Program,” Robbins said. “This is something we hope to do in several rounds to help improve county road safety.”
Commissioner Jackie Swinford was absent Monday due to illness.
In other business, the commission:
Approved entering into an annual agreement with Vertiv Services for the maintenance of uninterrupted power supplies at tower sites;
Approved a request for assignment of section 1316 letters and resolutions regarding two properties in Talladega and Eastaboga being in non-compliance with flood zone insurance;
Approved an annual fingerprint maintenance and support agreement with DataWorks Plus for the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office;
Approved to surplus a 1996 vehicle lift valued at $5,330;
Approved an ABC license application (lounge retail liquor) for Pops Bottle Shop at Renfroe Road;
Approved the reappointment of James W. Abernathy to the board of the Stewartville Water Authority;
Approved a proclamation to the Talladega High School boys basketball team in honor of its first state title;
Denied a contract for a new postage meter for the Revenue Office. County officials said the meter simply was not needed;
Approved four promotions within the Sheriff’s Office;
Approved a request for members of the Reappraisal Department to take the Alabama Certified Appraiser Exam;
Approved a request for members of the commission to attend the Legal Issues Facing City and County Governments conference;
Approved a conference request for the coroner to attend the Coroners Annual Meeting;
Approved expenditures in the amount of $1,592,800.73;
Heard from Libby Messick,from the East Alabama Regional Commission, who introduced herself to members of the commission;and
Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, March 25, at 6 p.m. A work session will be held prior, beginning at 5.