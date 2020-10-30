Talladega commission OKs contract for assessment of county water system

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted unanimously Monday evening to approve a contract with the engineering firm of Goodwin, Mills and Caywood for an assessment of the county’s water system.
The project is capped at $71,900, and will be paid for with 2 cent sales and use tax money, pending legislative approval.
The legislative delegation will not be able to sign off on the project until January, after the seat vacated by the late Rep. Ron Johnson has been filled by special election. It was recommended by the Talladega County Economic Development Authority.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the system has not been assessed in some two decades.
“It’s not a really large system. It actually serves less than 2,000 people, but it does include more than 130 miles of lines,” she said. “The last study we did was when they were building the Honda plant, so it’s been that long.
“We hadn’t really seen any growth for a while, but now in the last few years, the economy has picked up, people are moving in and building again.”
She estimates the entire project will take five to seven months to complete.
The project will include an updated system map and a hydrology study, among other things. Lyle said it will, hopefully, identify leaking lines and other sources of water loss as well.
Also Monday night, the commission:
Approved the placing of a Talladega County Department of Human Resources Angel Tree in the Probate offices in Talladega and Sylacauga;
Approved a proclamation in favor of the Stepping Up Alabama Initiative directed at reducing the number of individuals in jails with mental illness;
Surplussed a vehicle in the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office;
Approved the annual contract with G-Squared to do flyovers and map the county for assessment;
Approved a federal grant for $38,695 and a state grant for $4,219 for the county Emergency Management Agency;
Approved two maintenance agreements with Mobile Communications America for tower inspections and maintenance;
Approved a $488 per year maintenance agreement for a copier in the EMA offices;
Vacated a portion of Lions Road in Munford;
Announced the incoming commission’s organizational meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 9 a.m.;
Said goodbye and thanked Commissioner Greg Atkinson, who was attending his last meeting as a commissioner. Atkinson opted not to seek re-election.