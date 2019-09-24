TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission unanimously approved a balanced budget for the upcoming fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
According to a memo from County Administrator Pat Lyle, the budget approved Monday “does not rely on borrowing money to fund day-to-day operations.
“The proposed budget for FY 2020 for all funds is $29,576,400 in estimated revenue, $27,424,900 in estimated expenditures with $11,339,500 in inter-fund transfers.
“The proposed budget for all funds provides for current operations, annual debt service obligations and some capital expenditures.”
As Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham pointed out before the vote Monday, the commission is required by law to pass a balanced budget by a certain date, and he thanked Lyle for providing the draft budget in a timely fashion.
Lyle’s memo says, “If revenues and expenditures allow, a 3 percent longevity pay increase (is included) for employees who have received no other prior increase in fiscal 2020 to be considered in April.”
It also includes an increase of 5 percent in employee and dependent medical insurance, as well as slight decreases in worker’s compensation, liability and property insurance amounts.
Two new funds have been added for the “Rebuild Alabama” infrastructure program that was approved by the commission in August.
Additional community cleanups in each district are budgeted at $2,500, and $2,500 is pledged to support the Hall of Heroes.
According to the memo, the budget also includes a $175,000 vehicle replacement program for the Sheriff’s Office (including school resource officers), continued support for the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, additional expenses for upcoming elections and continuing capital projects, including Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, painting courthouses, teleconferencing equipment for the judicial system, façade repair at the judicial building and inmate workforce structure, among several other things.
Also Monday, the commission:
Approved annual bids for milk, bread and other food for the Talladega County Metro Jail, from Barber’s, Flowers Bakery and Osborne Brothers, respectively;
Approved the transfer of an off-premises beer, tobacco and table wine license at the Hop In on U.S. 280;
Approved an off-premises wine license for Waldo Quick Stop;
Approved a service maintenance agreement between the Talladega County Emergency Management Agency and Kyocera Copiers;
Renewed the health services agreement between the jail and QCHC, including mental health services, for the coming fiscal year, and revised the co-pay schedules for inmates;
Renewed the residential solid waste collection contract with Waste Pro for three more years with no increase in cost;
Approved a lease agreement for two postage meters at a savings of about $1,000 per year. One machine will go in the Revenue Office, the other in the Commission Office;
Approved the holiday calendar for the coming year;
Amended the budget for the current fiscal year to reflect actual revenue and expenditures, rather than projected;
Approved an agreement with the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office to provide transcription services for the Investigative Division of the Sheriff’s Office;
Approved an agreement between Diversified Computer Services and the county Highway Department;
Approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with the Munford Water Authority regarding grass cutting on Ponder Lane;
Awarded materials bids for the Highway Department; concrete pipe and treated bridge timbers will have to be rebid;
Approved conference requests for two reappraisal employees and EMA personnel; and
Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, Oct. 14, with the work session at 5 p.m. and the formal meeting at 6.