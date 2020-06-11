Talladega commission OKs arrangements with cities, towns for elections

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted 3-0 Monday night to approve the standard arrangements with all of the cities and towns with elections coming up this summer.
Commissioners Tony Haynes and Greg Atkinson were absent.
Every city and town in Talladega County except Talladega will elect mayors and council members Aug. 25, with runoff elections to follow, if necessary. Talladega held municipal elections last year.
According to Probate Judge Randy Jinks, the county generally charges a flat rate to each municipality for election services based on the number of voters. Bon Air and Waldo will pay $200 each, while Sylacauga, the largest of the cities voting this summer, will be charged $1,000.
The agreements mainly cover providing updated street and voter lists from the county Board of Registrars to the municipalities, as required by the Help America Vote Act.
The cities are responsible for hiring voting machine technicians and poll workers.
Also Monday, the commission:
Reappointed Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, Emergency Management Agency Director Travis McGrady and Mike McWilliams to the E-911 Board;
Approved a resolution honoring Mahijah Smith, who saved someone during a fire in the Silver Run Community last week. The resolution will be presented at a future board meeting;
Approved the emergency operations plan for EMA for 2020;
Authorized the renewal of a maintenance agreement with Power Secure Services for generators at cell tower sites;
Approved changes to the electronic access control policies for the courthouses in Talladega and Sylacauga;
Deleted four vacant part-time positions in the Revenue Office and replaced them with two full-time position;
Announced the next commission meeting will be Monday, June 22, at 5 p.m.; and
Announced this year’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will be July 17-19.