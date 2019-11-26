Talladega County Commission

The members of the Talladega County Commission. From left are Malley Limbaugh, Greg Atkinson, Kelvin Cunningham, Tony Haynes and Jackie Swinford. 

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission agreed to move its next regularly scheduled work session and meeting to Thursday, Dec. 12, with the work session starting at 5 p.m. and the formal meeting at 6.

The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, but it was moved because at least one commissioner had long-standing plans to be out of state at the time. 

The Thursday meeting, like all commission meetings, is open to the public, and any interested parties are encouraged to attend.

 

