TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission agreed to move its next regularly scheduled work session and meeting to Thursday, Dec. 12, with the work session starting at 5 p.m. and the formal meeting at 6.
The meeting was originally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 9, but it was moved because at least one commissioner had long-standing plans to be out of state at the time.
The Thursday meeting, like all commission meetings, is open to the public, and any interested parties are encouraged to attend.