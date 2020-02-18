Talladega commission hires CPA for Revenue Office during emergency meeting (with photos, documents)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The turmoil in the Talladega County Revenue Office appears to have reached the next level.
During an emergency called meeting Tuesday evening, the Talladega County Commission voted unanimously to authorize County Administrator Pat Lyle to immediately hire a certified public account to “catch up the bank reconciliations dating back to April 2018 and review taxpayer refunds, disbursements to the county, the school boards and the state and any unrecorded transactions,” according to Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham.
Immediately after that motion passed, board attorney Barry Vaughn asked the commission to approve an executive session to discuss “possible litigation arising from the controversy in the Revenue Office.”
In addition to Vaughn and Lyle, Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens was also present during the closed session.
Vaughn said he expected the closed discussion to last from 30 to 45 minutes, although it was nearly an hour before the public meeting reconvened. The commission then adjourned without taking any action.
The office of Talladega County revenue commissioner has been vacant since December, when John Allen lost his public official bond after failing to make disbursements to the county in a timely fashion.
Allen hopes to make a return to the revenue commissioner’s office as he is running for the job in the Republican primary March 3.
Allen implied in a television interview last week, and said at a meeting of the Childersburg Kiwanis Club, that he is still the revenue commissioner, in spite of the state Revenue Commission and the Governor’s Office both acknowledging the office was vacated as soon as his bond was forfeited. Allen had said he would explain the basis for his statements in an interview with The Daily Home on Tuesday afternoon.
He canceled that interview Tuesday morning and rescheduled it for Thursday afternoon. Efforts to reach Allen after the called commission meeting Tuesday night were unsuccessful.
Allen was appointed Talladega County revenue commissioner by Gov. Kay Ivey in 2018 after Sally Flowers retired. He and the commission have disagreed consistently, regarding staffing issues in particular.
Last year, the commission hired a CPA, but Allen delayed that person’s start date, then dismissed the CPA. He said he would hire another CPA of his own choosing but never did so.
During another disagreement with the commission, Allen made what all of the commissioners present interpreted as a threat to withhold disbursements, although in his recent television interview he said his statement to the commission was not meant as a threat.
Nevertheless, the commission received no vehicle license revenue for a period of three months. Allen said that, as revenue commissioner, he had discretion to make disbursements monthly, quarterly or even annually. State law says differently, however, mandating that disbursement be made monthly and setting a very specific timetable.
The county eventually got the license money but at that point had already sent a letter to the state comptroller complaining funds were not being paid in a timely fashion. The state comptroller contacted Travelers Insurance, which canceled Allen’s bond.
By law, if the revenue commissioner loses his bond, he forfeits his office.