TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission heard a presentation Monday night from a representative of Feral Dogs of Avondale Mills, an animal rescue group, regarding situations that have arisen in the past regarding animals belonging to jail inmates.
Not long ago, a man living just outside Sylacauga had to spend five weeks or so in jail, and a dog that was tied up in his yard was taken by Animal Control.
However, there were also several cats inside the house, left without food or water for the duration of the man’s stay behind bars. Even after getting the inmate to sign a waiver, she said, both animal control and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office said they could not go inside the residence.
One of the cats died, and the other two were close to death when they were finally rescued.
The group asked the commission for several things, including stronger enforcement of a state code allowing any law enforcement or other county official to handle animal neglect or cruelty cases; develop a waiver for inmates to fill out in the jail allowing animal rescuers into their home if animals are inside; and granting permission to enter abandoned dwellings when animals are inside.
They also asked that holds on pregnant, injured and animals with young be done away with; an ordinance allowing animals that are the victims in cruelty cases be rescued and adopted as soon as possible; and that rabies tags and breeding licenses be checked, among other things.
Although the commissioners seemed sympathetic, as Commissioner Jackie Swinford pointed out, they lack the authority to pass or amend ordinances on their own.
Commissioner Mally Limbaugh recommended the group take its concerns to the local legislative delegation, to pass either a local bill or to sponsor a statewide law covering the group’s concerns.
Also Monday, the commission:
Gave permission for the Emergency Management Agency director and chairman to sign a planned maintenance agreement with Armbrester Electric for heating and air conditioning at all of the county’s cell towers;
Approved the EMA director participating in an eight-county Hazard Mitigation Plan Update;
Authorized County Engineer Shannon Robbins to seek bids for materials for the coming year;
Authorized County Administrator Pat Lyle to seek bids for food, non-food, milk and bread for the Talladega County Metro Jail;
Approved a request from ICOTECH for camera and video tech updates at the jail;
Authorized Lyle to sign a digital information cooperative agreement with the state Department of Transportation to share mapping services;
Approved First Bank of Alabama as a qualified public depository; and
Approved conference requests from employees from the for Reappraisal and Highway departments.