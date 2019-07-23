TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted 5-0 Monday to authorize a certified public accountant it had hired in April to begin bank reconciliations for the county Revenue Office in the first week of August.
The county revenue commissioner was on Monday’s agenda but was not present for the work session or the meeting Monday night.
At a meeting in June, Revenue Commissioner John Allen said he planned to start working with the CPA, Stan Hartdegen, and begin interviewing for three vacant positions in his office after the final settlement report was submitted to the state no later than July 10.
Hartdegen was present at the meeting as a member of the Hall of Heroes Committee, which was making a presentation to the commission unrelated to the Revenue Office. Hartdegen said no one from the Revenue Office had contacted him.
County Administrator Pat Lyle said the county Human Resources Department had encouraged interviews to be set up for the vacant positions. Lyle said she knew of only one interview date that had been set, and it had been canceled and not rescheduled.
“Where I am, we need to do what we talked about in the beginning,” Commissioner Tony Haynes said. Commissioner Jackie Swinford agreed, adding, “We need to see it gets done.”
Hartdegen said he would be available to get started whenever the commission wanted. He would just need a place to work and access to the Revenue Office checkbook and bank statements.
Lyle said she would be able to provide him a space in the commission offices as soon as the state auditors finished working there. Hartdegen agreed to start working around Aug. 5.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham said he was concerned about the lack of interviews for a head bookkeeper and two other vacant positions.
“I’m afraid we’re going to start losing applicants if we don’t start scheduling interviews,” he said. Cunningham added he had suggested forming a committee to interview for the head bookkeeper position but had been turned down.
Lyle said she knew of at least six “highly qualified applicants” for the position.
“We are just trying to assist,” Cunningham said.
The status of computer software approved by the commission last month was also unclear Monday.
The commission had previously approved a contract with Nitorco Software, but issues with the software had surfaced in other counties, and the company was removed from the state vendor list. Allen asked that Talladega County’s contract be terminated, and the commission agreed to do so.
By last month, however, those issues had been resolved, the
company was back on the state-approved vendor list and made the county an offer to resume services without any extra expense to the county. The commission approved that proposal in June.
The county revenue commissioner is a separately elected officer who is expected to work with the County Commission but does not work for it.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in an upcoming edition of The Daily Home.