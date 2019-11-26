Although Monday night’s Talladega County Commission meeting may have set a record for brevity, the ongoing controversy over staffing in the revenue office nevertheless meant there was still a good bit to unpack.
Talladega County Revenue Commissioner John Allen had apparently requested four items to be placed on Monday’s agenda; all four items were placed on the agenda and would have been up for consideration. According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, Allen contacted the office again Monday, after the agendas had been sent out, and asked that all four items be removed. The commission voted to remove three of those items, but voted to approve part of the fourth anyway.
Allen was not present for the meeting.
The item that was left on the agenda was a request for a budget amendment to add two full-time positions, in Oxford and Childersburg. On Lyle’s recommendation, the commission voted to approve the Oxford position, but not the one in Childersburg, which Lyle said after the meeting was less necessary at this time. Rather than approve a budget amendment, a note on the agenda said “Revenue commissioner will need to exchange for a currently unfilled position in amount sufficient to cover cost.”
The first of the three items to be removed was another request for a budget amendment, “to pay for attorney Regan Rumsey to represent (Allen) and for his attorney fees to be paid from county funds.” Lyle said she had no idea why Allen needed outside counsel that would be paid for by the county.
The county’s attorney is Barry Vaughn.
The other items removed from the agenda involved approval of a contract with an outside certified public accountant and the addition of one accounting tech position.
The CPA contract was a major point of discussion during the previous commission meeting. Lyle recommended the hiring of a CPA who would not only perform bank reconciliations but would also go over the receipts regularly and perform spot checks. In the Nov. 13 meeting, Allen presented the commission with a contract with Edgar and Associates of Anniston that covered bank reconciliations and a monthly drawer audit, but did not cover the other duties discussed. He said during that meeting that he would present a revised contract before the meeting Monday night. No such revised contract had been submitted either to the county administrator or to the county attorney, Lyle said.
Commissioner Greg Atkinson was not present at the last meeting. When the proposal regarding the CPA was explained to him Monday, he said “that seems like a wonderful thing to do until we can get a new revenue commissioner.”
One of the actions taken during the previous meeting was also revoked Monday at the request of Chairman Kelvin Cunningham, since it was made without following normal protocol and the agenda was not amended to reflect its inclusion. Specifically, the commission voted 3-0 to approve Allen’s request to promote two current clerks into bookkeeping positions, one in property tax appraisal and the other to vehicle tax, and to hire two new employees to replace these two. Lyle explained that only one position had been advertised, and that nothing had gone through the county’s human resources department.
“Our policies are in place to make sure that all county employees are treated fairly and equally,” Lyle said.
Although it did not come up specifically on Monday, the conflict between Allen and the commission goes back to at least this summer, which resulted in what the commissioner’s interpreted as a threat. Allen withheld payment to the county for a period of about three months. Allen said it was his prerogative to make quarterly disbursements rather than monthly.
The commission responded by reporting him to the state Finance Department, which in turn forwarded the information on to the state Examiners of Public Accounts and to Allen’s bonding company.
During the Nov. 13 commission meeting, Allen said that he had notified the state examiners himself.
Following the Nov. 13 meeting, Allen said he would be issuing a prepared statement discussing several of the issues surrounding his office, but so far has not done so.
Efforts to contact Allen Monday evening were not successful.