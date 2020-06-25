Talladega commission discusses complaints about roadside littering

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission during its meeting Monday discussed, but took no action on, complaints from throughout the county about litter along the sides of roads.
Normally, the county Road Department uses teams of state prison inmates to pick up litter from public rights of way, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have not been any inmates available to work.
According to County Administrator Pat Lyle, the county cannot use county jail inmates, and even if it could, there are not enough trusties available to handle the volume needed.
The county has advertised for temporary employees to help with trash pickup but has had virtually no takers.
Commissioner Malley Limbaugh suggested fining people who are caught littering, but according to Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham, these cases tend to take too long to resolve once they go to court.
Cunningham cited one individual who had apparently been dumping large amounts of trash by a roadside who was cited. When more trash was found in the same dump site, the court summons was among the items found in the trash pile.
County Engineer Shannon Robbins suggested people keep plastic bags in their cars for trash instead of simply throwing it out the window.
There was also some discussion of holding more community cleanup days.
Also Monday, the commission:
Tabled a request to vacate Legacy Boulevard until such time as the owners could come up with an alternate spot for large trucks to turn around;
Appointed Larry Ferguson to the E-911 board, to replace Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson, who asked not to be reappointed;
Voted 4-0 to approve a resolution to partner with the city of Childersburg to pave portions of Faye S. Perry Drive and Bon Air Road near Childersburg High School and Central Alabama Community College. The county’s portion would be between $20,000 and $25,000. Commissioner Jackie Swinford was absent;
Approved the publication of the list of insolvent personal property tax payers for 2019. There are three names on the list owing less than $200, Lyle said;
Signed an agreement with Roadside Incorporated to consult on herbicide spraying, as needed;
Approved a grant application for $68,549.85 for the Domestic Violence Crime Unit through the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office;
Approved the rehiring of a former employee in the Revenue Office;
Heard Cunningham praise the work of a different revenue employee who was about to retire. “She really, really stepped up during a difficult time,” he said;
Announced that the Revenue Office in Childersburg City Hall would be reopening Tuesday;
Announced that county offices would be closed July 3 in honor of Independence Day; and
Announced a community cleanup Saturday, Aug. 15, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Oak Grove.