Talladega commission creates temporary position for Pennington in Revenue Office (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission voted 4-0 Monday night to approve the job description and salary for the position of director of revenue staff and to fill it with Revenue Commissioner-elect Cindy Pennington.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham abstained.
The office of Talladega County revenue commissioner has been vacant since December, when appointed Commissioner John B. Allen forfeited his bond and was removed from office as a matter of law.
Allen and Pennington both qualified for the GOP primary earlier this month, with Pennington winning with almost 65 percent of the vote. There were no Democrats in the race, so Pennington’s primary victory gets her the office.
However, while Pennington’s win cleared up the question of who will hold the office long term, the short term remains a question due to state law.
The state law that created the office of Talladega County revenue commissioner says this person takes office on the first day of the new fiscal year following the general election.
The general election for this cycle will be in November. The next fiscal year after that will begin Oct. 1, 2021. So, in theory, the office could remain vacant for the next 19 months if the governor doesn’t make an appointment to cover the remainder of the current term, something Gov. Kay Ivey has declined to do to this point.
County Administrator Pat Lyle said that would be too long to leave that department without leadership, thus the creation of the new, temporary position for Pennington.
“We’ve been waiting on the governor, hoping that she would go ahead and make the appointment right after the (primary) election,” Lyle said. “But that hasn’t happened yet, and we just can’t let the conditions in the Revenue Office continue the way they are now. Every day that goes by, it potentially gets worse.”
The primary election results were certified Tuesday, and Lyle is still optimistic about the governor making an appointment.
Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks confirmed certified results had been sent to the state as of noon Tuesday.
Jinks said he spoke with the governor’s appointment secretary Tuesday, and paperwork for a new appointment should be on the governor’s desk by Friday.
Lyle emphasized the new position approved Monday is temporary and will involve handling personnel issues and putting some records back in order, but it will not involve the duties of the elected revenue commissioner.
Efforts to reach Cunningham for comment on his abstention were unsuccessful.
The motion to create and fill the position was passed with minimal public discussion.
Also Monday, the commission:
Approved $500 in direct support to the Feral Dogs of Avondale Mills;
Approved a preliminary engineering and construction agreement between the state and the county for a bridge replacement on Berney Station Road over Dry Creek;
Heard Commissioner Jackie Swinford report he had met with members of the legislative delegation and agricultural interests in Montgomery regarding a legislative solution to the problem of the septic processing area just outside of Lincoln. The proposed compromise legislation would contain an exemption for Sylacauga, which has housed a septic processing facility for years without any public controversy;
Discussed the importance of widespread census participation; the Talladega County Extension Service is providing secure, private laptops for people who do not have computers at home to be able to participate online. If Alabama census participation goes no higher than 72 percent, the state will likely lose a congressional seat. Participation under 70 percent could cost the state two seats; and
Announced community cleanups in Country Club Estates on March 21 and Walco on April 4.
Further coverage of Monday’s meeting will appear in a later edition of The Daily Home.