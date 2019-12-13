Talladega commission briefed on possible toll bridge over Coosa River

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission will hold a public hearing Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss licensing a toll bridge linking U.S. 280 in Talladega County and Interstate 65 in Shelby County.
The bridge, to be known as the Coosa River Express, would be built by Tim James, the son of former Gov. Fob James.
James said getting licenses from the two county commissions is the first step in getting the process rolling.
Next would be getting the contractor, Volkert, to apply for the appropriate permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That process could take up to a year, during which time the design for the bridge would be finalized. Construction would like start toward the latter half of 2021.
According to the application submitted to the commission from James, Tim James Inc. would build the bridge and all access roads to it “at its own expense, including … all land and construction costs (and) all costs of roadwork items, including tie-ins to the bridge from Talladega County or state roads and other necessary roadwork costs.”
The bridge will be across the Coosa River from Talladega County into Shelby County, the documents continue.
“Eastern access to the toll bridge shall be from (a) new roadway that will be constructed in Talladega County connecting to Russell Chapel Road,” the application says. “Western access to the bridge shall be from (the) new roadway that will be constructed in Shelby County connecting to Shelby County Road 28.”
The project will involve improvements to existing public roads as well, James told commissioners. He would also be responsible for obtaining the necessary rights of way, including some owned by the Hawaiian State Pension Fund.
James said the bridge, when completed, would be 1,600 feet long and 43 feet wide, with 8-foot shoulders.
The toll would be about $2 per vehicle and collected on the Talladega County side of the bridge. The toll would not apply to county owned vehicles, emergency response vehicles or any vehicles during emergencies declared by local, state or federal authorities.
Overall cost of the project would be in the $40 million range.
Commissioner Greg Atkinson asked if the plans for the new bridge could include a public boat launch. James said that was not part of the original plan but could be looked into.
The bridge would cross the river near a location that had been served by a ferry since before the Civil War. The two counties continued to operate the ferry well into the 1970s, but service was eventually discontinued.
A tax fund was established in 2000 to build a bridge at the crossing, but the project never got off the ground, largely due to indifference from the Shelby County Commission, officials have said previously.
According to Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle, that fund now contains more than $9 million and cannot be used for anything else.
She said Friday it will be up to the state Legislature to determine what becomes of that money. Because James is funding this project himself, none of the money in the bridge fund would be used for its original purpose.
James also owns the company that built a toll bridge in Baldwin County linking Foley and Orange Beach, although his company later sold the bridge to an Australian Company.
Also Thursday, the commission:
Adopted the calendar of meetings and work sessions for the coming year;
Tabled a request from former Revenue Commissioner John Allen to enter into a contract with Edgar & Associates for bank reconciliation pending review by attorney Barry Vaughn.;
Approved advertising for the Lower Bon Air Road project;
Approved updated job descriptions and a salary schedule for the Probate Office, and a merit increase for a staff member in that office. The commission also approved conference requests for two probate employees;
Announced all county offices will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Jan. 1; and
Announced the county would be participating in the Severe Weather Preparedness Tax Holiday on Feb. 21-23.