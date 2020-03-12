Talladega commission asks EDA director to seek approval for water project

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Commission agreed Monday evening to ask Talladega County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Calvin Miller to begin seeking legislative approval of a water expansion project on Woods Ferry and Rescue roads.
This would be the first project taken up with funds from the 2-cent sales and use tax since the state Supreme Court refused to rule on an issue arising from a different project proposed by the city of Lincoln.
There are 35 residences that would be affected by the project, and 28 of those residents have signed a petition supporting it. Two of the houses are for sale.
Commissioner Jackie Swinford, whose district includes Lincoln, said the project would cost about $500,000. It would involve running a 6-inch line through an area that is served either by an old 2-inch line or has no service at all, and would include placing fire hydrants.
Commissioner Malley Limbaugh said this was about the same cost as the proposed Lincoln project but would serve seven times as many residents. Commissioner Tony Haynes agreed.
The law that created the county’s 2-cent sales and use tax requires that any project first be recommended by the EDA director, then signed off on by a state senator and at least two state House members from the Talladega County legislative delegation. At the time the bill was passed, Talladega only had one senator and three representatives.
By the time Lincoln submitted its plan for water expansion in the Embry Bend area in 2017, Talladega County had four senators and five representatives. The project would have been in three phases, with the first coming in at just under $500,000.
The county refused to release the funds, and litigation began. The legislators withdrew their approval, the project died and Lincoln did not pursue it.
In his last act in office, former Circuit Judge Julian King wrote a decision rewriting the legislative requirements for approval, then asked that his ruling be appealed.
The state Supreme Court said Lincoln’s withdrawal of the project made it moot, voided King’s ruling and returned everything to the status quo.
Lincoln argued the commission did not have the authority to withhold the funds in the first place and initiated its suit to get the court to order the commission to release the funds.
The commission’s action Monday night took place during a work session rather than an actual meeting, so there was no formal vote, just general approval and a request for Miller to start the process.