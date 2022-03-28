Talladega College's new president: 'I am excited and grateful for this opportunity'

TALLADEGA — The Talladega College Board of Trustees has named a new president for Alabama’s oldest Historically Black College.
Dr. Gregory Vincent will begin his tenure in Talladega on July 1, but plans to spend a great deal of time on campus and in the wider community before that.
“I am excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Vincent said. “I want to take some time to meet with the community. When I start, the students will be home, but we can use technology there.
"I’ve already met with some of the student government leaders, and I’m looking forward to meeting with some of our neighbors as well. … I’ve always thought that colleges should be economic drivers in their communities, and I want to continue to strengthen that here."
Vincent brings wide and varied experience to his new position. A native of New York City, he attended public schools and completed his undergraduate studies at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, N.Y. He was the first alum to also serve as president of that school, he said.
Vincent went to earn a law degree at Ohio State University and a doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania.
“I actually started my career as a corporate attorney, then served as an assistant attorney general for civil rights in the Ohio Attorney General’s Office,” he said. "In that capacity, I argued several cases successfully in front of the Ohio Supreme Court.”
He also worked as the legal and regional affairs director of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.
At this point, he said, he began his career in academia, starting at the University of Wisconsin, then at Louisiana State University (“I was there at the same time as Coach (Nick) Saban,” he said), the University of Oregon and the University of Texas, where he served as both an administrator and professor. Most recently, he said he had “worn three different hats at the University of Kentucky. I was a professor of education policy and law, the inaugural executive director of the educational and civil rights initiative (a joint venture with the NAACP) and program chair of PhD specialization in diversity, equity and inclusion.”
While at Texas, he served as the inaugural vice president for diversity and community engagement, and he plans to bring what he learned in that capacity to his new post.
“Talladega was always on my radar, as a great liberal arts college and a jewel in the constellation of HBCUs and UNCF schools. I think we’re a good match moving into the 21st century and beyond. When I was at the University of Pennsylvania, I learned to market smart and be mission driven. I want to take the growth (Talladega College has experienced) over the past few years as a foundation, while developing measures for accountability in areas like graduation rates, student success, alumni support and faculty credentials. I want to honor the noble, sacred mission of the founders of this school.”
To do that, he said he plans to recruit students who will be engaged, who will be as passionate about Talladega College when they leave as they were when they arrive.
"Alumni support is critical, but support from non-alumni is, too," he said. "And I’ll be looking for partners in this community, in the greater Birmingham area, nationally and even internationally. And with growth, we also have to make sure that we are leveraging our resources effectively, including technology.”
He added, “When I was in Texas, we were able to recruit more than 400 different community partners. I’d like to see that happen here, too.”
He will be reaching out to the community in other ways as well.
“I have always believed college should be a beacon of hope to its community,” Vincent said. “It should be accessible, and we should commit resources to listen and engage where appropriate. That’s how you inspire young people to go to college. In New York, my father’s brothers used to take him up a hill and show him City College.
"He always dreamed of going there, and eventually he did. When I was in Texas, we had a program called Explore UT, where young people could come to campus and see what all we had to offer, from the arts, to science and literature. A lot of our students who ended up going to UT said that day was the spark. And of course, people come to college at different points in their lives. I want to see opportunities for people of all ages to come and take advantage of all our resources.”