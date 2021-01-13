Talladega College's lawsuit against roofing contractor dismissed at school's request

TALLADEGA -- A lawsuit brought by Talladega College against a Georgia roofing contractor has been dismissed with prejudice by Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth, according to court documents filed Monday.
The motion to dismiss was made by the college.
The term “with prejudice” means that the suit cannot be revived, that it has been dismissed by the court once and for all.
In its motion asking the court to dismiss the case, the college says all issues between the parties have been resolved by agreement, but it does not say what any of the resolutions involve.
SSJ Development, the contractor the college sued, was hired in 2019 to do roofing work on several buildings for $185,000. At the time of the suit, the college said it had just become aware the contractor was unlicensed and had sent out a second invoice for $51,000 for work done after the original contract was complete.
The suit alleged “breach of contract, misrepresentation and fraud, bad faith, deceit and defamation” and was asking for $70,000.
The contractor demanded the case be sent to binding arbitration, as required by the contract, and the court agreed, sending the parties to a mediator late last year.
The agreement referred to in the college’s motion to dismiss presumably came out of the arbitration talks, but the terms of that agreement were not available Tuesday.