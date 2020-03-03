Talladega College women's basketball: Lady Tornadoes not taking SUNO lightly in opening round of GCAC tournament

The Talladega College’s women’s basketball team will host Southern University at New Orleans on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Tournament.
Lady Tornadoes head coach Kevin Herod said Tuesday evening that from this point, it’s a new season as his team looks to keep moving forward in tournament play.
“Beating someone twice and having to play them a third time, that’s not easy,” he said. “You have to have a different mindset from the preseason games to the conference games to your tournament games. It’s one-and-done.
“Take for instance, the team we’re playing tomorrow night, SUNO. Last year, they beat the conference champs in the first round, eliminating them from the tournament. They didn’t have the best record, but they played extremely hard.
“We do not take anybody lightly. We understand that we’re going to play this game and approach this game just like it was one of the top, nationally-ranked teams in the country.”
Talladega College (26-4, 14-0), ranked No. 10 in the latest NAIA poll, went undefeated in GCAC play this season, a feat Herod said was no easy task. The Lady Tornadoes have won 54 games the past two seasons.
“I’m really proud of these ladies, to be able to pull through a season, a journey of adversity and them really supporting each other,” he said. “You can tell a lot about a team not just by their record. When I’m seeing them everyday in practice and I’m watching them push each other, it’s a great sight to see because not every team is like that.”
One area Herod said made a difference going into this season was recruiting.
“Looking for players that are like-minded, that are competitive and that can multitask, not just on the basketball court but also with their academics because it’s both,” he said. “Having that, and obviously having talented players and depth. I feel that 1-14, anyone can start, anyone can play and we don’t drop off in talent.”
Herod said the TC women had clear goals entering the season, and the team remains on track to meet them.
“One, we weren’t looking at being undefeated, but we were looking at being the No. 1 team in the country -- that’s something that we wanted to do,” he said. “Two, we wanted to win the conference, so we were able to do that. Then, we want to go on and win the conference tournament, which is going on right now -- one game at a time, and be the first HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to win a national title in NAIA. Those are our goals, and so far, we’re headed in the right direction.”
He added the leadership of his seniors has been huge during the Lady Tornadoes’ run.
“We have Bri Moore, who is leading in steals and is second in assists in the country,” Herod said. “She’s been huge for us as a point guard, being able to control the tempo and the pace of the game.
“Another senior, Courtnee Williams, is probably the best on-ball defender in the conference, probably the best in the country … Diamond Jolly, from Gadsden, is another All-American averaging a double-double.”
Herod said junior guard Tyeisha Juhan adds to the puzzle by being a key contributor on offense.
“She (Juhan) just has another gear,” he said. “She plays on another level and can score. For her, scoring 14 points is average to her, which (for) most people would be a good game. Her game is unlimited.
“Those core players, they just help us push the envelope. There are so many players, but those are the ones that get us going.”
Jolly said being a part of this group of women was important to her.
“It’s been a great thing to be a part of,” she said. “Going undefeated (in conference play) in the regular season, I say is still unbelievable. Not unbelievable as saying we couldn’t do it, because we know we could, but just the fact that it happened, everything we’ve worked for, the hard work we’ve put in and (even) the bad games (that we turned) into wins.”