The Talladega College women’s basketball team will take on Menlo College (Atherton, California) in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament in Billings, Montana, on Thursday, March 14, at 11:30 a.m.
The Lady Tornadoes received an at-large bid. It will be TC’s fourth trip to the tournament.
The 13th-ranked Lady Tornadoes are 27-5. TC fell to Dillard (New Orleans) 59-55 in the second round of the Gulf Coast Atlantic Conference Tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.
TC head coach Kevin Herod earned GCAC Coach of the Year honors during the banquet before the tournament. Bri Moore was selected as Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Moore was also selected first-team all-conference, while teammate Diamond Jolly was named to the second team.