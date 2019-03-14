The Talladega College women’s basketball team defeated Menlo College 65-49 in the first round of the NAIA Tournament on Thursday.
This was the Lady Tornadoes’ first-ever national tournament win.
Bri Moore filled up the stat sheet for TC as she recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, six steals and four assists. Kristin Cook scored 11 points for the Lady Tornadoes.
The Lady Tornadoes had 18 steals and forced 32 turnovers on Thursday.
TC will take on No. 2 Campbellsville University in the second round of the NAIA Tournament tonight at 7:15.