Talladega College will launch Weekend College program next month

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College is forming a weekend program to assist prospective students who would like to obtain a bachelor’s degree but may not be able to attend classes during the week.
The new program was announced in a press release from the school Friday.
Orientation for the program will be Friday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. in Swayne Hall, Room 100. Classes begin Jan. 11. For more information, contact Talladega College Provost Dr. Lisa Long at lelong@talladega.edu.
“I have always had a desire to reach out and inspire individuals to rise above life’s challenges. My dream was to provide a weekend program at Talladega College with the flexibility needed to overcome obstacles that stand in the way of realizing a dream of earning a degree,” Long said, in the release. “I see the Weekend College as an opportunity for so many who are not interested in online learning but would otherwise not be able to earn a degree in the traditional face-to-face classroom. I am here for you.”
The Weekend College program is one of several Talladega College initiatives to make courses more convenient for students whose work obligations may prevent them from attending during the week.
Talladega College also offers a 100% online FastTrack program, which allows adult students to earn a bachelor’s degree in business/organizational management, business management, criminal justice, psychology or computer information systems in as little as 18 months.
For more information on FastTrack, contact Devan Flowers at dflowers@talladega.edu. FastTrack classes begin Jan. 9.
“Anything worth having is worth working hard for. When you invest the time, you reap the rewards,” Flowers said, in the release. “Both FastTrack and the Weekend College are excellent options for students who may not be able to attend college during traditional classroom hours.”
In addition, the college offers a 100% online Master of Science in computer information systems. Spring classes begin Jan 13. Summer classes begin July 13.
Contact Dr. Syed Raza at sqraza@talladega.edu or Teresa Garrett attgarrett@talladega.edu for more information on the MSCIS program.