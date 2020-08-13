Talladega College will honor Patterson, Hawkins with ceremonies Friday (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- It has been a period of remarkable growth at Talladega College over the last couple of years, culminating in ceremonies Friday to honor two of the men who helped that growth happen.
According to a press release, the college “announced several upcoming outdoor events, including the unveiling of the Horace Patterson Street dedication, a naming ceremony for the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center, live entertainment on the lawn and the 145th commencement ceremony.
“In addition to recently constructing three new buildings on campus and renovating several historic buildings, Talladega College has expanded and beautified its open spaces by building a plaza across the street from the new student center.”
Friday at 1:30 p.m., Gertrude Street will formally be renamed in honor of Talladega City Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, a Talladega College alum and staunch advocate for his alma mater in council discussions.
College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said of Patterson, “He has exemplified extraordinary dedication and leadership in assisting Talladega College with making much-needed improvements on the streets and sidewalks. For over 39 years, Dr. Patterson has diligently served our entire city in various capacities.”
Following the ceremony for Patterson, the newly-built student activity center will be formally named in honor of Hawkins. That ceremony is set for Friday at 3 p.m.
“This will be the first building on the historic campus to be named in honor of one of the college’s African-American presidents,” according to the release. Isaiah Hugley, chairman of the college’s board of trustees, said, “Dr. Hawkins took over as president 2008, when Talladega College was struggling to survive. As a result of his leadership, the college is once again recognized as one of the most-respected historically black colleges and universities in the nation.”
The live entertainment is set to begin Saturday night at 6, with the 145th commencement ceremony taking place Sunday morning starting at 9. The ceremony had previously been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to students, Hawkins wrote, “Years from now, people will marvel at how you persevered during one of our nation’s most trying times. Your determination will set an example for generations to come. Let nothing prevent you from achieving the academic success you rightly deserve.”
In addition to the new student center, the college also built a new, state-of-the-art dormitory and opened an art museum to house the Hale Woodruff Amistad Murals and other art treasures.