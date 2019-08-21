TALLADEGA -- Talladega College faculty, staff and student leaders helped welcome new students to campus through several weekend events.
Activities included the Fall 2019 New Student Induction Ceremony, a barbecue hosted by Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and first lady Lucy Weber Hawkins and a pool party hosted by local pastors and the Talladega Parks and Recreation Department, a Talladega College press release notes.
Wednesday marked the first day of class for students.
"You will never forget the connections you will make while you are here at Talladega College,” Billy Hawkins said.
According to the press release, during the New Student Induction Ceremony, students were pinned by faculty, staff and family members. The ceremony began with a prelude by choir director William Mitchell.
The invocation was delivered by Talladega College Crimson Ambassador Captain Kristayvion Johnson, and the welcome was delivered by student representative Ivree Datcher.
Talladega College Provost Lisa Long introduced the campus leadership team to the students, and Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Jeffery T. Burgin Jr charged the class to excel, the release noted.
Talladega College Chair of Public Administration Dr. Angela Walker gave the benediction and blessing.
For more information on the 2019-20 academic year, visit www.talladega.edu.