Talladega College valedictorian Pauline Hunter completes bachelor's degree in three years

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College Class of 2020 valedictorian Pauline Hunter, who will graduate summa cum laude this summer, completed her bachelor’s degree in biology in only three years, according to a press release.
She will begin pursuing a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Tuskegee University this fall.
“I didn’t plan to graduate a year early, but I took a full workload every semester and I also took summer classes,” Hunter said. “One summer, I conducted over 40 hours of research, took a class at Tuskegee and took an online class at Talladega.”
Despite her heavy course loads, Hunter was an active leader on campus.
She served as president of the Biology Club, treasurer of the Elijah Jones Pre-Medical Society and Beta Beta Beta Biological Honor Society, and the secretary of the Presidential Honor Society.
She was a Ronald E. McNair Scholar and was also crowned 2019-2020 Miss Senior.
“Every time I meet high school students, I ask, ‘Have you considered attending Talladega College?’ The support system at Talladega is incredible. Everyone is there for you. If you have questions, the professors and the tutors always make themselves available to help you,” said Hunter, who credits her mother and Talladega College for helping her to excel.
“My five siblings and I always strive to be the best that we can be. We are a close-knit family, and my mom is a firm believer in God. When there is a problem, we pray together and work it out. My mother is my superhero. She is so supportive and so proud of everything we accomplish. She tells everyone about me being named valedictorian.
“I expected to graduate next year but, in September, I discovered that I would graduate early. Applications for the veterinarian program were due in September, so I had to race to get in all of my paperwork on time,” said Hunter, who chose veterinarian school because she loves animals and science.
The date of Talladega College’s commencement ceremony, which is usually held in May, was moved to Aug. 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.