Talladega College’s baseball team defeated Tougaloo College (Jackson, Mississippi) 11-5 in a key Gulf Coast Athletic Conference game Friday afternoon.
The matchup was the first in a three-game series. Games 2 and 3 will be today in doubleheader at Talladega. Both games are set for seven innings.
The Tornadoes limited the Bulldogs to one run in the top of the first.
The Tornadoes (15-13) came back with three runs in the bottom half. Demarcus Reid hit a two-run double to give the Tornadoes a 3-1 lead.
Tougaloo answered back with four runs in the top of the second for a 5-3 advantage.
TC responded in a major way in the bottom half as Julian Lopez hit a towering, two-run homer to tie the game at 5-all.
The Tornadoes scored three runs in the third and sixth to build an 11-5 lead.
Gianlucas Lagrutta earned the win for the Tornadoes. He allowed seven hits while striking out three.
Isiah Rush was the losing pitcher. Rush gave up 16 hits and 11 runs while fanning out two.
TC head coach Marcos Domingues was pleased with the way Lagrutta performed Friday.
“That was his second start of the season,” Domingues said. “I had only thrown him eight innings before this one. He did really good. I’m really happy with his performance. He shook off his shaky start and provided a good performance. He did a really good job.”
The first game of today’s doubleheader starts at noon.