Talladega College survives overtime to advance to NAIA national championship game

Talladega College junior Edwin Louis hit two 3-pointers in the final 1:19 to lift the Tornadoes to a 78-77 overtime victory over Thomas More in the NAIA semifinals on Monday night.
Louis finished the evening with 15 points after shooting six of seven from the field, with his lone miss coming beyond the arc.
While Louis’ second 3-pointer gave the Tornadoes a three-point lead with 46 seconds left, Thomas More (31-5) forced Talladega (32-5, 15-3 Southern States Athletic Conference) to sweat out the remainder of the game until the final buzzer sounded.
First, Thomas More’s Noah Pack drained two free throws to cut his team’s deficit to one with 26 seconds to play. Talladega senior Jervay Green was fouled immediately after catching the subsequent inbounds pass. He then missed the front end of a one-and-one.
As they did at the end of regulation, the Saints elected to run the clock out before attempting a shot. Thomas More ultimately got two looks at the basket in the final four seconds, but Talladega’s Camron Reece hauled down the game's final rebound at the buzzer to secure the victory.
What to know
— Talladega held a 16-point lead with 1:47 left in the first half, but the Tornadoes led by six points or less for most of the final 10:31 of regulation. It’s probably not a coincidence that Thomas More outrebounded Talladega 24-14 after the break for an overall 33-29 advantage.
Green carried the Tornadoes through the early portion of the second half as he scored the team’s only six points in the first 4.5 minutes of the second period. Green finished with 14 points, a team-high seven rebounds and four assists.
— Starting point guard Cam Potts paced the Tornadoes with 16 points and a game-high six rebounds before fouling out with 3:23 to play. Fellow starter Davion “Tree” Thomas fouled out with 2:14 left in regulation. He finished the evening with six points, four rebounds and one block.
— All 10 Tornadoes entering the game scored at least two points. Six of them scored before Talladega’s top scorer Darryl Baker who was limited to eight points on Monday night.
— Thomas More’s Ryan Batte finished the evening with a game-high 33 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
Next up
— Talladega will face a familiar foe on Tuesday night in the national championship game. Loyola handed the Tornadoes losses in all three meetings this season. The Wolfpack won those games by an average of eight points, although one contest did go to overtime.
This story will be updated.*