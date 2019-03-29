4 Talladega College students receive Tom Joyner Foundation scholarships

TALLADEGA -- Four Talladega College students were recently awarded Hercules Scholarships from the Tom Joyner Foundation (TJF).
Treyvon Bryant, Peter Kitur, Meharu Negawo and Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba Ndiaye were recognized by the Foundation, and each received $1,500 in scholarship funds.
The scholarships were awarded “in recognition of the students’ accomplishments and the college’s designation as the TJF March 2019 School of the Month,” a release notes.
The recognition has helped the college to raise scholarship funds for deserving students, the release states.
Bryant is a computer science major from Atlanta. He is a member of the Presidential Honor Society and a Ronald E. McNair Scholar. He is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi.
Kitur, an Eldoret, Kenya, native, is a computer science major with a 4.0 GPA. He is president of the Student Chapter of the Association of Computer Machinery, a member of the track and field team, a peer tutor and an American Red Cross volunteer.
Negawo, a computer science major from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, maintains a 4.0 GPA. He is a resident assistant who also serves as secretary of the International Club and chaplainfor the Presidential Honor Society.
Ndiaye a, business administration/accounting major, serves as president of the Presidential Honor Society Club, president of the Talladega College International Club and is a member of the Black Gentlemen Coalition. He is a native of Thies, Senegal.