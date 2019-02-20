TALLADEGA -- Multiple Talladega College students received honors earlier this month during the UNCF (United Negro College Fund) 2019 Annual National Alumni Council Leadership Conference and Summit in Atlanta.
“Speaker presentations and interactive workshops for members of both the UNCF National Alumni Council and the UNCF National Pre-alumni Council were held during the annual conference,” according to a Talladega College press release.
Miss Talladega College UNCF Jamyre Redd received the Director’s Award for “being the most outstanding queen out of the 22 institutions represented,” the release states.
Redd was also the first runner-up in the Miss National UNCF competition.
Redd raised $15,000 in funds for student scholarships from the support of alumni, students, staff, faculty and friends, Talladega College officials said.
“Pre-alumni Council teaches students how to be alumni, which is important because alumni keep the institution and its legacy going,” Redd said. “Without alumni support and donations, Talladega would not be the great college it is today.”
Redd is a business management major at Talladega College.
She also serves as a peer tutor, dance team founder and advocate for breast cancer awareness and epilepsy awareness.
Additionally, Talladega College junior Tonysha Miles was named the National Pre-alumni Council’s business manager.
Talladega College senior CorDerek Nunn was the third runner-up in the conference’s talent competition.
“Through the Pre-alumni Council and the Annual National Alumni Council Leadership Conference, we are cultivating giving behaviors among matriculating undergraduates,” Talladega College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Seddrick T. Hill Sr. said.
For more information, contact Talladega College Director of Public Relations Mary Sood at 256-761-6201.