Talladega College students prepare for December trip to Japan

TALLADEGA -- Twenty-three Talladega College students are participating in an all-expense-paid trip to Japan via the Kakehashi Project Study Tour, according to a Talladega College press release.
Students recently met with Honorary Consul General of Japan Mark Jackson on campus.
The tour, which will take place Dec. 14-22, will be paid for by the Japanese government.
It is “designed to help participants gain an understanding of Japan’s economy, history, culture, politics and diplomatic relations,” the release notes.
During his campus visit, Jackson informed the students there are more than 170 Japanese owned or affiliated firms in Alabama.
According to the release, he discussed Japanese culture, food, geography, money and traditions, and had students practice Japanese customs such as bowing. They also learned the proper way to extend and receive business cards in Japan, the release adds.
Students selected for the trip include: De’Jha Billingsley, Kalyn Black, William Burks IV, Kirstin Crook, Ivree Datcher, Jamal Hairston, Hannah Knapp, Christopher Mascia, Arthur McElrath, Kamari McHenry, Shakayah Midgette, Amani Myers, Summer Payne, Tamera Prince, JazsminMason Ramsey, Nyresha Robertson, Alexis Scott, Gantonio Stubbs, Phillip Thompson, Garrett Vick, Bre’Ania Weldon, Kendra Williams, and James Yeager.
The students will be accompanied by Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and first lady Lucy Weber Hawkins, Provost Lisa Long, Vice President of Institutional Advancement Seddrick T. Hill Sr. and Vice President of Student Affairs Jeffery T. Burgin Jr.
