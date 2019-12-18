Talladega College students, officials enjoying tour of Japan (with photos)

Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, first lady Lucy Weber Hawkins and 23 students are participating in an all-expense-paid trip to Japan via the Kakehashi Project Study, according to a press release.
Talladega College Provost Dr. Lisa Long, Vice President of Institutional Advancement Seddrick T. Hill Sr. and Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Jeffery T. Burgin Jr are also on the tour.
Orientation for Talladega College students touring Japan was held at Hotel Fukuracia Harumi. Participants enjoyed an informative lecture by Dr. Hideo Kimura, the executive managing director of Strategic International Management Associates (SIMA) at Hotel Fukuracia Harumi.
The students are learning about Japanese food, culture, landscape, politics and lifestyle. They also had an opportunity to share their culture with Japanese students at Takasaki University of Commerce.
Takasaki University of Commerce President Dr. Yujiro Fuchigami and Dr. Hawkins were both pleased their students are learning about each other’s culture.
Talladega College scholars Nyresha Robertson and Shakayah Midgette were featured in Japan’s widely-circulated Jōmō Shimbun newspaper.
The 23 students are immersing themselves in Japanese culture. While cereal, bacon, eggs and coffee are popular breakfast items in the U.S., the students learned that traditional Japanese breakfast foods include rice with soybeans, boiled eggs, ground radish sauce, pickled vegetables, grilled salmon, miso soup and green tea.
You may follow these hashtags to keep up with the students: #kakehashi2019, #kakehashiaward, #us1, #jice, #japan, #us.