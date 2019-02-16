TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins recently invited student leaders to meet with representatives from Chambless King Architects to exchange ideas regarding the college’s first student center, set to open in August.
Talladega College officials noted the framework is completed and the foundation has been laid for the 47,000-square foot facility, which will include a 2,000-seat gymnasium, dining hall, full kitchen, concession stand, coffee lounge, convenience store and fitness area.
The center will also house multipurpose rooms and a large convocation center with breakout rooms. Additionally, it will include a student health care clinic.
“We talked to them about making the new facilities on campus upbeat and modern,” Talladega College senior and Student Government Association President Jameccca Thomas said. “We made suggestions about everything from the size of the weight room to the type of food service options we would like to have.
“We also talked to the architects about the new residence hall. We didn’t care for the furniture that they initially suggested. We convinced them to choose more colorful, fun furniture that appeals to a younger generation. They went with our suggestions, and the residence hall looks great.”
Chambless King also designed the college’s newly-opened residence hall, as well as the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which will be the permanent home for the college’s critically-acclaimed Amistad Murals.
Both the student center and art museum are set to be opened and dedicated in the fall.
“These are historic times for Talladega College,” Hawkins said. “The construction of our first-ever student center will provide our current students with a wonderful new facility while also enhancing our recruitment efforts by attracting new students.”
For more information on the student center and art museum, contact Talladega College Director of Public Relations Mary Sood at 256-761-6201.