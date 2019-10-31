Talladega College students Jamal Hairston, Bamba Ndiaye, Quinton Randall, Christopher Robinson and Patria Gatson recently won the Alabama Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Business Pitch Competition hosted by the Alabama Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs at Regions Field in Birmingham.
Fourteen teams representing HBCUs across the state participated in the competition, a Talladega College press release notes. Talladega College was one of only three participants to receive special recognition for its business pitch.
The team’s winning idea, “HBCMe, is an innovative service that brings the admissions office to prospective college students across the country,” Robinson said.
The product allows students to request and schedule video interviews with campus ambassadors and recruiters. During the interviews, students will be able to interact with tour guides, recruiters and campus ambassadors while simultaneously participating in a video tour of the campus.
Talladega College team members noted the service will “help students save money and time while also getting a closeup and accurate view of the colleges they are considering attending.”
The Talladega College team was awarded $1,200 in business-development services from TruFund; free copies of the book “Why Not Win?” by Larry Thornton; and a gift from the state of Alabama.
Reach Daily Home staff writer Laci Braswell at RollTideLace@gmail.com.