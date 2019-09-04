Talladega College students attend E.P.I.C. conference

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College students attended the E.P.I.C. (Endless Possibilities in Change) Conference at the Oxford Civic Center on Thursday, Aug. 29, a Talladega College press release notes.
According to the release, the conference was geared toward students interested in the health services field.
Substance abuse, mental health, homelessness and medication assisted treatment were among the topics discussed at the conference, sponsored by the Health Services Center in Anniston.
Participants included Kendra Williams, Arthur McElrath, Enyia Neal, DejaNae Travis, Kiara Roberts, Miss Talladega College De’Jha Alexandria Billingsley, Tonysha Miles and Mila Waters.
Michael Brown, director of counseling and Americans with Disabilities Act services at Talladega College, accompanied students to the conference.
Brown said the conference was “an excellent opportunity for students interested in health services to meet and learn from professionals in the field.”
The Talladega College Counseling and Health Services office helps students manage temporary or ongoing challenges, which can include personal or academic-related concerns, the release adds.
For more information, go to www.talladega.edu.