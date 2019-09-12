TALLADEGA -- Talladega College senior Kalyn Black was recognized earlier this week during the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities National HBCU Week Conference in Washington, D.C.
Black was honored for being selected as a White House Initiative HBCU Competitiveness Scholar by the U.S. Department of Education, a Talladega College press release says.
The Talladega College honors student had the opportunity to meet U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and other national speakers while attending the conference held on Sept. 8-10.
The business administration major is one of only two HBCU Competitiveness Scholars representing institutions in Alabama.
Black has served as parliamentarian for the Student Government Association (SGA), and as membership chair for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
She is a native of Lithonia, Georgia.
Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins, Assistant to the President Dr. Monique L. Akassi, Vice President of Student Affairs Jeffery T. Burgin Jr., Vice President of Institutional Advancement Seddrick T. Hill and Senior Director of Development Dr. Doris Sarr also attended the event.
The theme of this year’s conference was “Enhancing HBCU Competitiveness: Student Achievement. Quality Partnerships. Institutional Performance.”