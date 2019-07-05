TALLADEGA -- Construction for Talladega College’s new 47,000-square foot student center is about 67 percent complete, according to school officials.
“This is a phenomenal season for Talladega College,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said. “We are thrilled about the opening of three major facilities in 2019.
“The residence hall opened in January. Our first-ever student center will open in November, and construction of the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which will house Hale Woodruff’s critically-acclaimed Amistad Murals and other great works of art, will also be completed this fall.”
Hawkins previously noted this was “the (school’s) first major construction project in more than two decades.”
Chambless King Architects are spearheading the design work for the student center and museum. The firm also designed the newly opened residence hall.
The student center is set to include a 2,000-seat gymnasium, dining hall, full kitchen, concession stand, coffee lounge, convenience store and fitness area.
The center will also house multipurpose rooms and a large convocation center with breakout rooms.
Additionally, it will include a student health care clinic.
“These ongoing projects won’t just benefit the college, but the entire community as well,” Hawkins said. “I don’t know of any other HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) that have as many ongoing construction projects as Talladega -- and it’s something we are really proud of.”
For more information on the student center and art museum, contact Talladega College Director of Public Relations Mary Sood at 256-761-6201.