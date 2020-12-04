Talladega College shares COVID-19 safety plan with Wiley College president

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins and members of his cabinet recently met with Wiley College President and CEO Dr. Herman J. Felton Jr., who visited the campus to glean information about Talladega’s extensive COVID-19 safety plan.
“Among UNCF (United Negro College Fund) institutions, Talladega College is an exemplar in terms of how it handled COVID-19. It is the first place to come up when discussing campus re-entry plans,” Felton said.
Talladega leaders talked to Felton about COVID-19 testing, quarantining, social distancing, contact tracing, safety products and equipment, mental health support, and other aspects of managing a campus during a pandemic.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, Wiley College elected to close its campus for the fall semester. Felton plans to reopen campus in January, and he believes the advice he received from Talladega leaders will be indispensable.
“I was told that I should consider visiting Talladega College, and now I know why,” Felton said.
Said Hawkins, "From the start, Talladega College was 100% committed to maintaining a safe environment. We began researching and eventually invested in state-of-the-art health and safety equipment and materials, including face mask detection/temperature check cameras; antiviral foggers that kill germs that might otherwise remain in the air and on surfaces in classrooms, offices and other spaces; large plexiglass barriers for classrooms, residence halls and other high traffic areas; preferred testing methods and options; and FDA-approved hand sanitizer pump stations for all buildings.”
While on campus, Felton toured Talladega’s three new facilities -- the new residence hall, the Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center and the Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which houses Hale Woodruff’s acclaimed Amistad Murals. He also talked to a small gathering of faculty and staff about the Higher Education Leadership Foundation.
Felton is co-founder of the Foundation, which was created to ensure that a pipeline of transformational leaders are identified and cultivated to meet the needs of HBCUs.