Talladega College senior serves on HBCU Summit panel (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College senior Amani Myers served as a panelist at the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Summit at Miles College on Feb. 14, according to a press release.
The panel, "Student Voices: How Alabama HBCU Student-Leaders Are Lifting Up Their Campuses,” was moderated by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones. Five student leaders representing Alabama colleges and universities served as panelists.
Myers spoke eloquently about his 14-day trip to Japan with Talladega College; the invaluable inspiration, advice and encouragement he has received from alumni; lessons he learned from both his failures and his successes; and the legacy he hopes to leave at Talladega College.
During the panel discussion, Myers stressed the importance of student leaders serving as opposed to ruling over or feeling superior to the people they serve.
“I can speak on your behalf at board meetings, but I can also chill with you outside,” he said.
In addition to Myers, the panel included Miles College representative Keila Michelle Lawrence, Alabama A&M University representative Jacobi Gray, Shelton State Community College representative Arin Massey and Trenholm State Community College representative Dakus Sankey Jr.
Myers plans to pursue a master’s in business administration after completing his bachelor’s degree at Talladega.