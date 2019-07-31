TALLADEGA -- Talladega College senior Meharu Negawo was recently named a finalist in the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Digest Awards “Male Student of the Year” category, a press release notes.
Negawo is a computer science major from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
He has maintained a 4.0 GPA while serving as chaplain for the Presidential Honor Society.
In his spare time, Negawo also tutors his peers in math, science and computer science. He previously served as secretary for Talladega College’s International Students Club.
“I am very pleased and honored to be one of the finalists for the HBCU Digest Awards,” Negawo said.
The Talladega College senior added he enjoys “working with his fellow students, faculty and staff to create a wonderful environment and better education for all of us.”
Negawo earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Concordia College prior to coming to Talladega College to pursue his second degree.
“I am getting my second degree in computer science in order to advance my skills set and future career,” he said. “After graduation, I want to work as a network administrator and I would like to give back to my community by mentoring and tutoring high school and college students,”
Negawo was also the recent recipient of the prestigious Tom Joyner Foundation Hercules Scholarship.
According to Negawo, his motto is “learn as much as you can, but never forget to teach what you learned.”
Winners will be selected by a panel of previous winners, journalists, HBCU executives, students and alumni for the merit of accomplishment and for generating positive coverage for HBCU campus communities, the release notes.
The winner of the “Male Student of the Year” will be announced at the ninth annual HBCU awards ceremony Friday at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History & Culture in Baltimore.