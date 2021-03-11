Talladega College senior embraces leadership role

Talladega College's Darryl Baker had a senior season of basketball to envy.
As the Tornadoes prepare to play at LSU Alexandria in their NAIA tournament opener Friday at 7:30 p.m., Baker has paced the team with 332 points this season (15.8 a game), assists (67) and minutes (29.1 a game).
In addition, he was the only player on his team to make both the All-Gulf Coast Athletic Conference first team and the All-GCAC tournament team.
However, when he reflected on his season this week, he couldn’t help but find fault.
“Honestly, I’m more on a downside from an individual point,” Baker said Tuesday. “What we’ve done as a team has kept me going, not to focus on that (individual stuff). Not to even worry about it, but that just for me personally, I’ve missed a lot of games this year being injured.”
Baker missed seven games, most of them because of a high-ankle sprain, which makes some of his numbers even more impressive. Still, he isn’t just disappointed in the games he missed.
Baker is also critical of his shot selection, even though he is shooting a conference-best 47 percent from the floor among qualified players which played more than 10 games this season.
Not that any of this should come as a surprise to those who know Baker best.
“He is always about the team,” said Baker’s uncle, Theo Moore Jr. “He’s always been a team player. He’s always put the team above himself, and winning is the only thing that matters to him.”
Winning is something Baker and the Tornadoes (24-4) have done a lot of this season. TC won the regular-season conference title thanks to a perfect record in GCAC play, and on Friday night the Tornadoes return to the NAIA tournament as the No. 18 overall seed.
What could have been
By most accounts, Baker should have never found his way to Talladega from Jeffersonville, Ind. At one point, Baker was ranked as a top recruit in high school and received interest from Butler, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, and Missouri, among others.
“The journey is extremely painful,” Baker said, reflecting on his path to Talladega.
His uncle remembers visiting some of the Big 10 campuses with his nephew back when Baker was in the eighth grade. Even that young Moore said his nephew had already received a scholarship offer from Xavier.
But as Baker grew up, his academic struggles took that decision largely out of his hands.
“He knows he probably wasted some opportunities that aren’t afforded to many,” Moore said. “Took them for granted. … I think he just thought it would always be there.”
Instead, Baker found himself attending first Lincoln Trail Community College, then Danville Area Community College. He paced both teams in points, averaging 16 points a game as a freshman and 15.3 as a sophomore.
He spent the next three years trying to go pro.
“It was nerve-wracking,” Baker said. “I couldn’t find the right people to put me in the right position. I got sick of just working out all the time. I wanted to play.”
Former TC assistant coach Rodney Clarke tracked him down on Instagram and invited him down, and it didn’t take long for Baker to realize this was the fresh start he needed.
It's one he and his family believe he’s made the most of since his arrival.
Of the mistakes Baker made while growing up, Moore said, “He learned from them. He grew up like a man and took it on the cheek, and he persevered. I think that has molded him into the man he is today.”
‘Wouldn’t trade it for nothing’
Baker was named an NAIA honorable mention All-American last season after he averaged 16 points a game. There was no question that he would become the focal point of the team this season.
Scoring comes naturally for Baker. He finished with at least 19 points in eight of his 21 games this season. Baker even topped 30 twice and did so in the 80-72 victory over Dillard on Feb. 3, which wrapped up the Tornadoes’ GCAC championship.
Stepping into that role was easy for him, but filling the leadership vacuum felt like a whole different ball game.
“Just speaking up,” Baker said. “Not always letting Coach be the one who speaks when we mess up or even when we do good. … That was just like a thing for me. I’m not really an outgoing person from a social standpoint, so I think it got me out of my character and helped me grow.”
Both his coaches and his uncle described Baker as soft-spoken by nature.
“His leadership is by example,” Moore said. “To him, him putting in the hours outside of practice and working on his individual game, to him that is how he feels he is showing leadership.”
Baker said it took him about two months for him to understand what Talladega coach Chris Wright really expected from him as a leader, but since then, he’s flourished in that role.
“He’s been a really good leader and a great teammate,” Wright said. “He’s one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached. He just does what is asked of him, he wants to win as bad as anyone, and again, he knows it is not about him.”
Wright doesn’t stop there. He said Baker is the most unselfish All-American he’s coached. High praise considering Wright estimates he’s worked with 20-22 such players in his 18-year career.
“He doesn’t care about his points, he doesn’t care about the shots, he doesn’t care about his minutes,” Wright said. “He literally just wants to win basketball games.”
Winning will undoubtedly be the only thing on Baker’s mind Friday night. Still, regardless of how far the Tornadoes go in the NAIA tournament, it’s unlikely the senior has played his last game in Talladega.
Baker said he still hopes to go pro but is currently leaning toward returning for one more season while working on his Master’s degree in sociology.
Minutes after mentioning that, Baker can’t help but laugh when it’s pointed out to him that the old Baker didn’t sound like a kid that would return to school for another degree.
“I think anybody that would be in that position would live under some type of frustration. … From a growing up standpoint, from a maturity standpoint, I think this was the best route to go for me,” Baker said, reflecting on how far he’s come. “I think it all happened for a reason.
“So am I frustrated at times? For sure yeah, because what I know now and even then, I knew some of the things I know now. I just never acted on it. The biggest frustration is that I never acted on things, but right now, the life I’m living is definitely better, so I wouldn’t trade it for nothing.”