The Talladega College men’s basketball team defeated Selma University 95-86 in the Tornadoes’ final home game at Callahan Gymnasium on Thursday afternoon.
The Tornadoes led 48-44 at halftime and started the second half on an 11-4 run, but turnovers and miscues allowed the Bulldogs to creep back into the contest.
Selma briefly jumped ahead 63-61 on a dunk by Dionne Parks with just over 13 minutes to play in the second half, but Talladega College put together an 8-2 spurt that put the team out front for good.
“As happy as I am that we won, I couldn’t be more disappointed in a win,” Talladega College head coach Chris Wright said. “I thought we played about as poor as we absolutely could. We turned the ball over too much. I thought we were soft inside. We settled for way too many jumpers.
“Luckily, we just had better players and were able to make enough plays down the stretch, but it’s not the basketball we’ve been playing the past three weeks. I was really disappointed with our effort today.”
He added it was especially disappointing given the magnitude of the contest.
“This was kind of a special game because it was the last game here at Callahan Gymnasium,” Wright said. “Our new student center (which will include a new 2,000-seat gym) opens next year, so I thought we’d come out and have a lot more energy than we did. But hey, it’s our seventh win in a row. I think we’ll be ranked in the (NAIA) Top 25 when the new rankings come out on Tuesday, but we’re going to have to play a lot better if we’re going to do the things we want to do down the stretch. And I believe we will.
“We have a resilient team. We’ve kind of bounced back all year.
“From a coaching staff standpoint, we definitely have a lot of film to show them and a lot of things to clean up this weekend. The weekend’s not going to be fun, that’s for sure.”
Four to know
- Five Tornadoes finished with double-figure scoring. Guard Da’Jon Streeter paced the group with 17 points, while center Ramon Johnson added 16 and guard Jarin Hilson contributed 15. Guards Charles Shaw and Dondre Alexander both chipped in 13.
- Yurmon Barnes led the Bulldogs with 24 points. John Butler finished with 23, while Jay Kelley hit a trio of 3s en route to a 15-point outing.
- Selma outshot Talladega College from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs made 47.4 percent of their long-distance shots compared to 31 by the Tornadoes.
- The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Bulldogs.
Who said
- Wright on the future: “We’re at Edmund Waters (Jacksonville, Florida) on Tuesday. If we win that game, we’ll either tie for the conference title or be outright in second place. We’ll take either one of those. It would be good enough for an at-large bid in our national tournament at Kansas City, (Missouri) … We’ll get on the road and try to correct some of these things. I think we’ll play a lot better.”
- Selma head coach Raymond Brown on the loss: “We played pretty good considering we had all freshmen, two sophomores and one junior. I think we should have hit more free throws, and I think our man-to-man defense kind of let us down. I think that was my fault because I should have gotten them out of that and put them in a 3-2. We’ve been working on a 1-3-1, but we never could get into it.”