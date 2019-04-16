TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has announced its annual Presidential Scholarship Fundraiser Concert will be Friday, May 3, at The Historic Ritz Theatre.
The concert will include performances by “Just a Few Cats,” a new musical trio comprised of American Idol winner Ruben Studdard, Alvin Garrett and Logan the Entertainer, a Talladega College press release states.
Studdard, who formed the trio, is an actor and singer with five top 10 hits, including “Superstar.” Garrett is a Grammy-nominated bassist, songwriter and producer.
Garrett will be performing music from his upcoming new album entitled, “This HILL,” along with a tribute to the great Al Green.
The Late Blumers will serve as the night’s opening act. General admission is $35. VIP seating is $50.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7.
The concert is held each year during the college’s Alumni Weekend.
The release notes other featured alumni weekend events include the third annual Savery-Tarrant Colloquium and Lunch on Thursday, May 2, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Figurative expressionist Louis Delsarte will serve as keynote speaker.
Colloquium highlights will include a book signing, a musical performance by the Talladega College choir and a panel discussion with Dr. Art Bacon, Emily Hannah and Delsarte. An art exhibition and reception will follow.
A ticket to all Colloquium activities costs $50.
For ticket information, call the Office of Institutional Advancement at 256-761-8832.
For more information on Alumni Reunion weekend events, visit www.talladega.edu.