Talladega College’s Kamaree Williams wins vocal competition at UAB

TALLADEGA -- Talladega College freshman Kamaree Williams recently won first place in the musical theatre category of the 2020 National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) vocal competition, according to a press release.
The event was at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His winning song, "Bring Him Home," is from the popular Broadway musical “Les Miserables.”
The annual competition attracts students from music departments throughout Alabama.
This year, competitors included students from the UAB, Talladega College, Auburn University, the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama School of Fine Arts, Samford University, Montevallo University and various high schools.
The Talladega College Department of Music was represented by Kamaree and by sophomore CaMar Leonard. The Classical Division of the competition consisted of a foreign language as well as American music.
Each student received valuable comments from professors representing various Alabama colleges and universities.
Both CaMar and Kamaree are students of Talladega College assistant professor of voice Dr. Pamela Burns-Bell. The performers were accompanied by Talladega College Chair of the Department of Music Dr. Mi Kyung Hwang.