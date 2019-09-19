TALLADEGA -- Talladega College recently received two prestigious rankings from national publications, according to a press release from the school.
U.S. News and World Report listed Talladega College among the nation’s “most innovative schools” for 2020.
Additionally, the Princeton Review has named Talladega College one of the best colleges in the Southeast, a distinction the college has earned for two consecutive years, according to the release.
Talladega College also was named a 2019 Best Value College by Kiplinger, a national publisher of business forecasts and personal finance advice. Kiplinger ranked Talladega second in the entire nation among the "10 Best College Values with the Lowest Average Graduating Debt, 2019,” the release notes.
In addition to favorable rankings, Talladega is also undergoing unprecedented campuswide renovation.
A new residence hall opened in January, and The Dr. William R. Harvey Museum of Art, which will house the critically-acclaimed Hale Woodruff Amistad Murals and other works of art, is scheduled to open in January 2020.
The college recently launched an online Master of Science in computer information systems.
Efforts to reach Talladega President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins Thursday were unsuccessful.