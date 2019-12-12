TALLADEGA -- Talladega College has been selected to receive a $300,000 grant to create a Liberal Arts Innovation Center.
The local school was one of four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) picked to receive a grant for that purpose. The grants were awarded by UNCF (United Negro College Fund).
Since their inception, liberal arts institutions have provided a broad-based education that adequately prepares students for a wide range of professions, a Talladega College press release notes.
“We look forward to continuing to integrate liberal arts with education as it has been proven that fundamental liberal arts skills have a tremendous impact on students’ success as they transition into their careers,” Talladega College President Dr. Billy C. Hawkins said.
According to the release, the funding will enable the HBCUs to develop and test promising practices; research and disseminate knowledge; and train and develop faculty and staff across higher education institutions.
Professors in the Liberal Arts Innovation Center will study student response to active learning strategies during technology-enhanced lessons embedded with critical thinking, communication and problem solving skills.
The grant will allow faculty members, including those who recently earned a nationally-recognized teaching credential co-endorsed by the Association of College and University Educators and the American Council on Education, to provide training, recorded lessons and other tools and activities that will be housed on a website so that educators throughout the nation can access them.
“Research indicates that technology-enhanced learning that tests faculty and student interactions increases student retention, learning and marketability for careers,” Talladega College Dean of Education Dr. Rebecca McKay said.
The grants will be administered via the UNCF Career Pathways Initiative (CPI), funded by the Lilly Endowment Inc.
CPI is a three-pronged comprehensive approach to delivering career pathways for students: guided pathways, curricular enhancements and integrated co-curricular engagement.
The goal of CPI is to help students find meaningful employment in their desired career fields. Awarded to UNCF in 2015, the $50 million Lilly Endowment marked the second-largest gift in UNCF history. Currently, 24 HBCUs or predominantly black institutions actively participate in the UNCF CPI.
“The economic mobility for students who have a base in a liberal arts education is evident. UNCF is eager to cross-pollinate liberal arts pedagogy into professions that will provide the all-encompassing skill sets that 21st-century employers value,” UNCF President and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax said in a statement. “These critical skills can fuel students’ careers forward with higher earning potential. Thank you to the Lilly Endowment for entrusting UNCF with this very important initiative.”
Fayetteville (North Carolina) State University, Voorhees College (Denmark, South Carolina) and Dillard University (New Orleans) also received grant funding.
